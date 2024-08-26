Germany announced on Monday that the country would donate 100,000 mpox vaccine doses from its military stocks to African countries struggling with severe outbreaks of the virus.

This contribution aims to help contain the mpox outbreak in the short term and support the affected countries in managing the crisis more effectively, according to a government spokesperson.

Germany’s donation is part of a broader strategy to assist the World Health Organisation (WHO) in combating the spread of mpox.

The German government also plans to provide the WHO with flexible financial resources through various instruments and support its partners in Africa via the GAVI vaccination alliance, further underscoring its commitment to global health, Reuters first reported.

The European country currently has a stockpile of approximately 117,000 doses of the Jynneos vaccine, which was procured in 2022 and is being maintained by the German army.

The defense ministry has indicated that a minimal reserve will be kept to protect traveling officials and personnel even noting that decisions on whether to reorder vaccines will be made separately, depending on future needs.

LEADERSHIP recalls that WHO declared mpox a global public health emergency following a substantial outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) that has now spread to neighbouring countries.

A newly identified variant of the virus, known as clade Ib, has heightened concerns due to its rapid transmission rate.

Efforts are being made to ensure the vaccines reach the affected regions as swiftly as possible.

According to a foreign ministry spokesperson, the primary focus is on the DRC, with additional shipments planned for Burundi and other neighbouring countries in East Africa, where the outbreak has also taken hold.

The mpox crisis has been exacerbated by the ongoing humanitarian situation in Sudan, where deteriorating conditions have led to an increase in cholera infections, with nearly 600 cases reported since July.

This connection of multiple emergencies highlights the urgent need for coordinated international efforts to address both immediate and long-term public health challenges in the region.