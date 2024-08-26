The Member of House of Representatives representing the Rano, Kibiya, and Bunkure federal constituency of Kano State, has reaffirmed his commitment to delivering more development projects to his constituents.

Hon. Rurum, who is a former Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, made this known during an inspection of ongoing road construction in his constituency on Sunday, outlining several new initiatives he planned to undertake.

The ongoing road project, which stretches from Kibiya to Nariya-Bacha to Unguwar Liman, is expected to significantly improve transportation and connectivity in the area.

Hon. Rurum noted, “Construction is not just about laying asphalt; it’s about building pathways to prosperity. Roads connect our farmers to markets, our communities to opportunities, and they lay the foundation for a thriving local economy.”

Rurum, who is also the chairman of the House Committee on the Air Force, announced additional projects, including the construction of a road in Madachi in Rano Local Government Area, the Chirin-Kode Road in Bunkure Local Government, and the completion of the Zinyau to Kasuwar Dila Road in Rano Local Government, all in Kano State.

Rurum stated, “This development project is just the beginning; many more infrastructure developments are on the way for our constituency. I am committed to addressing the needs and demands of my constituents. I promise that they will never regret my representation in the Green Chamber.”

He also pledged to construct roads within Rurum and build classrooms in various parts of his constituency.

In a significant announcement, Rurum revealed that the first phase of his school construction project would be launched in the Tarai Ward of Kibiya Local Government within the next three weeks.

To further improve infrastructure, he promised to provide additional solar streetlight panels to Almajiri schools in different parts of his federal constituency of Kano State.