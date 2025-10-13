Steven Gerrard has opted not to return to Rangers, ending negotiations with the Scottish club that is currently seeking a replacement for Russell Martin.

The former England midfielder held discussions with Rangers on Thursday and Friday, but ultimately decided that the timing was not suitable for a comeback at this stage.

Despite positive talks, both parties agreed to keep the door open for future possibilities. Gerrard previously led Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title in 2021 before moving on to Aston Villa, where he was dismissed after less than a year. He subsequently took over at Al Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League but left that position in January after 18 months.