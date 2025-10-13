Real Madrid are eyeing Manchester City striker Erling Haaland as a possible replacement for Vinicius Junior, should the Brazilian forward make a move to a club in Saudi Arabia.

Vinicius has been linked with a transfer to the Middle East for the last two years, and with his contract negotiations with Madrid yet to yield a new deal, uncertainty surrounds his future, especially as he has two years remaining on his current contract.

Marca reports that Vinicius’ position has changed since Xabi Alonso took over as manager this summer. Alonso has not hesitated to bench the player for certain matches and has acknowledged that he cannot guarantee a starting spot for every game. The 25-year-old now faces the dilemma of either lowering his wage demands or risking a transfer.