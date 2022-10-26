Energy giant, General Electric (GE), said, it is repositioning its investment in Nigeria with specific interest towards helping the country fast track its energy transition initiative.

The chief executive officer and president, GE Gas Power, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Joseph Anis, dropped the hint in Dubai, while speaking with journalists from Nigeria who were on tour of the companies key facilities in that city.

With about $14 billion in annual expenditure, GE is exceptionally ahead of other investors to provide advanced technology to transform global energy industry.

Also, the company operates an $11 million Service Center located in Jebel Ali In Dubai.

Anis, said: “GE’s Jebel Ali Service Center offers a full breath of offerings for the power sector to meet the increasing needs for reliable, efficient and sustainable electricity for a growing population.

“Our core focus is on supporting our customers to ensure the seamless operations of the assets by providing swift maintenance and repair services distinguished by our commitment to quality, productivity, cost effectiveness.”

He also explained that the diverse breath of repairs offerings at the center cover gas turbines and generators. On-site services include; blade replacement and repairs, machine repairs, generator rotor seal oil journal repairs, stator rewinds and other core maintenance. It is also GE’s only high speed balancing facility and dynamic electrical testing center for rotors in MEA.

At GE’s Dubai Monitoring and Diagnostics (M &D) Center, it noted that, more than 950 power producing utilities use the M &D Center’s monitoring services for over 6,000 power assets around.

“Our investment in the M &D Center is part of our continued efforts to drive the digital transformation of the power sector and leverage data and insights to support today’s dynamic energy market. It is critical to have asset visibility 24/7 and make data driven decisions so we can ultimately serve the community better by meeting their electricity needs more reliably,” Anis said.

Also speaking on energy transition, the CEO said, reducing emission from the power sector will play critical role in addressing climate change. He stated that, “as we accelerate efforts to reach net zero carbon emission ambitions, there can be no doubt that the world needs to invest at scale and with speed in new renewable energy projects.

“However, it is also clear that these investments are not occurring fast enough. Renewable energy is expected to account for less than 50 per cent of total global electricity supply in 2040. Moreover, the challenge on hand is not as simple as solving for sustainability. We must address the energy trilemma to achieve more reliable, affordable and sustainable power, while energy demand continues to rise.”

“As the world steps up efforts to address climate change, renewable energy and gas power together are positioned to play a leading role in accelerating the transition to lower carbon energy future. The high quality services GE offers at our Jebel Ali Service Center as well as Diagnostics Center will enable us to continue to collaborate with our customers to ensure that they can keep their gas power assets running reliably to support the energy transition in the years ahead.”

GE has been collaborating with energy stakeholders to deploy innovative technologies tailored to respond to the needs in the sub-Saharan Africa region since the 1950s with reliable baseload and flexible emergency power

The company delivers across the entire energy ecosystem from generation to transmission and distribution and throughout Nigeria, GE-built technologies are supported by local service and maintenance teams from the company to ensure access to reliable and sustainable energy.

Corroborating Anis statement on supporting Nigeria to stabilize its ailing power sector, president and chief executive officer, GE Nigeria,Mohammed Mojindadi, asserted that, GE is uniquely positioned through its portfolio of technologies to help customers address their energy ambitions.

Mojindadi affirmed that, its intervention in the Nigeria’s energy transition space will help the country seamlessly realise its objectives in real time given the company’s strong local presence across gas, grid and renewables.

The company has over time executed key projects and boosts of the largest thermal installed base in Nigeria.

Its Onshore Wind Offshore Wind Hydro alongside Small Modular Reactor Gas Fired Power Hydrogen in Gas Turbine Storage & Hybrids Grid Solutions gives the company the edge and indeed well positioned to help the transition drive in the country.