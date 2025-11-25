In a video circulating on TikTok, a pastor named Oloruntimilehin Daramola, has urged his congregation to “get fortified” to protect themselves from potential attacks.

The clip, shared on a TikTok account appearing to belong to him, @kingbosoro, on Monday, showed the pastor dressed in a purple robe and cap, with a cross chain around his neck.

As of press time, the authenticity of the account and the date the sermon was delivered have not been independently verified.

In the footage, Daramola, who identifies himself on TikTok as the Founder of The Omnipotence Mission of God, instructed his followers to take measures he said would shield them from armed assailants.

He also called on the Federal Government to allow Nigerians broader access to firearms.

The pastor also touched on Nigeria’s amalgamation, suggesting that if the current union no longer works, the country’s major regions could peacefully separate.

He then returned to urging his followers to “get fortified” against attacks.

“You members, go and do something that can protect you, so that if they come with guns to your surroundings, they will face each other and shoot each other.”

He further encouraged the use of unconventional methods, stating, “Or you should get bees to chase them, or if they are coming to your church, they should be dead before getting there. Go and do it.

“Let me tell you, all my members must do it. If I say they should do it and they don’t, I will send them away, because I don’t want any of my members to die.”

The pastor explained that he could not “be fortified” while his congregation remained unprotected, asserting, “I am a good shepherd. I cannot be looking while my members are being killed.”

He referenced past attacks on churches, noting that even those who called on Jesus were not spared. He said, “When they got to Owo, that church, some people shouted the name of Jesus. Jesus had the power to save them, but Jesus said, ‘Until you get to heaven.’ In Kaduna, the churches that they attacked, several of them called on the name of Jesus, but they were still killed. Why? Jesus said, ‘We will meet in heaven.’”

The cleric also claimed that his church has branches “in America, London, and even in Nigeria” and invited individuals to meet him privately for what he described as “the right steps to take.”

Responding to criticism of his message, he said, “If they like, refer to me as that pastor who is talking about charms. I don’t have any powers, but if you put me on the ground, I will bite you.”

He insisted that members who refused to follow his prescribed protective measures would be expelled from the church, stating, “Any of my members that I asked to use the charms and he doesn’t use it, I will chase him away because I cannot allow anybody to come and kill my children in my presence… Go and be fortified!”

The videos have sparked discussions online.

The pastor’s comments come amid growing security concerns in communities across Nigeria, where attacks on public spaces, homes, farmlands, and worship centers have been recurring.