NCFRMI Names Singer OG Abbah As Brand AmbassadorThe National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) has announced an emerging Northern Nigerian music sensation, Mohammed Abubakar, popularly known as OG Abbah, as its Ambassador.

Advertisement

The “Wayyo Allah Na” crooner was formally unveiled at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja by the Federal Commissioner of the Commission, Dr Tijani Aliyu.

OG Abbah will showcase the commission’s initiatives as Ambassador for safe migration, inclusion, and youth empowerment.

Advertisement

In his speech, Aliyu congratulated the young artist for his creativity and hard work, and encouraged him to uphold exemplary ambassadorial conduct.

“I am happy and proud of you for being part of us and I hope that you will continue to not only sing but also promote this commission.

“You must be able to showcase the commission to the world, particularly that we are more dedicated to the issues of migration and Internally Displaced Persons which is one of the challenges that are being faced worldwide.

“Truly, greatness can come from anywhere when talent meets opportunity,” he said.

Aliyu said NCFRMI looked forward to partnering with the music sensation to drive national awareness, empower vulnerable communities, and promote safer migration choices across Nigeria.

In his acceptance speech, the singer expressed delight for the opportunity, adding that he was ready to promote the commission’s initiatives

OG Abbah, a fast-rising music star discovered through the ‘Born Talent Hunt’ in IDP camps, an initiative of ‘I Am the Future of Nigeria Youth Initiative’, embodies the resilience, creativity, and untapped potential of Nigeria’s displaced communities.

In her remarks, Mrs. Noni Okocha, CEO of ‘I Am the Future of Nigeria Youth Initiative’, said, “OG Abbah’s story is a testament to the talent, resilience, and potential that exists within our displaced communities.

“His dedication to uplifting others and promoting positive change makes him the perfect ambassador for safe migration and youth empowerment.”

As Ambassador, OG Abbah will lead NCFRMI’s nationwide campaign, “Japa or Not to Japa,” a strategic initiative designed to educate young Nigerians on the dangers of irregular migration while promoting safe, legal, and informed pathways.

The campaign is conceived to reach IDP camps, border communities, schools, media platforms, and other high-risk migration corridors.

Beyond his rising feat in music, OG Abbah has shown exceptional commitment to mentorship and community empowerment.

He has supported emerging talents and advocates for inclusion, notably collaborating with Tobechi Achionye, aka Kind Toby, a multi-talented artist living with autism, on the impactful awareness song, “Be Kind.”

The partnership reflects the values of inclusion, solidarity, and shared growth that NCFRMI champions.

The NCFRMI has also endorsed the creation of a biographical feature film documenting OG Abbah’s journey from struggle to stardom, showcasing his resilience, humanitarian impact, and advocacy for safe migration.

The film will serve as a national and international tool for awareness, education and inspiration.