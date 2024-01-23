Mozambique scored twice in second-half stoppage time to almost certainly send Ghana crashing out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament at the group stage.

The Black Stars looked to be cruising into the last 16 thanks to two Jordan Ayew’s penalties, one in each half.

However, just like they did in 2021 AFCON group game against Comoros in Cameroon two years ago, Ghana let the minnows back in and conceded stoppage-time goals to Geny Catamo’s penalty and Reinildo Mandava’s header which combined with Egypt’s draw to surely send them home.

Chris Hughton’s Black Stars led inside the first quarter of an hour when Nanani was guilty of clipping Joseph Paintsil from behind, allowing Ayew to calmly roll his side in front.

Despite Mozambique being one of AFCON’s lowliest nations and a team which has never won a game at the tournament, Ghana failed to push on and endured long spells as the second best side in Abidjan.

A futile push back up the other end was not enough to seal Ghana’s fate, their two points and negative goal difference leaving them in third place and all-but guaranteed to once again fly home from the Cup of Nations after the group stage.

Results in the final games involving Cameroon, Zambia and Tanzania must all go their way to push them into the third-place qualification places.