Ghana’s Eze Ndigbo Visits Ugochinyere, Seeks Synergy, Solutions To Insecurity In South-East

In a significant move towards building national cohesion, addressing issues of injustice and marginalisation that will help to preserve national stability and restore peace in the South-East, the Eze Ndi lgbo Ghana, HRM Eze Dr. Chuckwudi Jude Ihenetu, has visited the Member of Nigerian House of Representatives representing Ideato North and South federal constituency of Imo State, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, and the duo engaged in talks focused on unity, justice, and peace restoration, with both leaders expressing their commitment to the ideals.

During a formal courtesy visit to Ugochinyere, who is the chairman of the House of Representatives Committee Chairman on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), HRM Eze Dr. Chukwudi Jude lhenetu praised the energy, wisdom, and dedication of Hon. Ugochinyere to issues of justice, good governance and effective represention.

The Eze Ndi lgbo Ghana characterised Ugochinyere as a role model for young people, commending his engagement within the political system and his unrelenting crusade for government reforms and enthronement of justice and fairness.

Eze Dr. Ihenetu addressed several pertinent issues during the interaction especially on the best approach to adopt in resolving the current security challenges in the South-East and implored the lawmaker to convene a large meeting of all representatives to agree on how to put the ideas to use. He emphasised the importance of leaving an enduring legacy in their homeland, citing the remarkable accomplishments of Nigerians of lgbo descent, who have paved the way through years of hard work and sacrifice.

Notably, he lamented ongoing challenges of poverty and hunger and appealed with Nigerians to have patience while the government found lasting solutions.

He expressed concern over the security situation in the country and called upon the Nigerian government to adopt lasting solutions to the issues of insecurity. He stressed that an environment conducive to economic growth and development was essential for businesses to thrive.

He also urged the leadership of the 10th National Assembly to introduce robust legislation that facilitates ease of doing business, thereby contributing to economic expansion.

Responding, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere echoed the concerns and challenges during his remarks, highlighting the formidable security obstacles facing the nation. He particularly referenced the difficulties encountered during 2023 election campaigns, including the killing of his uncle and the assassination attempt on his life.

Ugochinyere underscored the urgency of addressing the security threats to ensure a stable and prosperous Nigeria.

In attendance at the meeting was Hon. Stainless Nwodo from Enugu State; the Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Hon. Aliyu Mustapha, who acknowledged the efforts of Eze Ndi lgbo Ghana in projecting a positive image for Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Eze Ndi Igbo Ghana used the opportunity of his visit to invite Members of the House of Representatives to the historic Igbo Day/New Yam Festival celebration slated for September 17, 2023 holding in Accra, Ghana, that will have Igbo people and lovers of Igbo culture and unity in attendance.