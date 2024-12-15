Nigerian experts in international affairs have said that the credible and transparent process that characterized the just conducted presidential election in Ghana appears to be an indictment on the Nigeria electoral system which seemed to have failed to elicit such confidence among the Nigerian public.

LEADERSHIP Sunday reported that in a keenly contested presidential election, former President of Ghana , John Dramani Mahama, of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), won the election defeating his closest rival and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who conceded defeat.

“The people of Ghana have spoken, the people have voted for change at this time and we respect it with all humility,” Bawumia said in a news conference last Sunday.

With this defeat the two terms in power for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) under President Nana Akufo-Addo, has ended. The people of Ghana appeared to have voted out the NPP after the party was accused of plunging Ghana into its worst economic crisis in years, involving high inflation and a debt default.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Sunday , public intellectual and former head of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) Dr. Sam Amadi, said there was really not much to learn from Ghana apart from the fact the Nigerian Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) usually compromises elections which expose its complicity to rig for politicians against extant laws.

He noted that the Nigerian electoral system could be trusted but frowned at the willingness of INEC officials to rig elections for politicians. “INEC is full of appointed resident commissioners who have ethical challenges,” he stressed, citing the recent governorship election in Edo where he accused INEC of producing wrong results.

“Elections could be free and fair in Nigeria but INEC is the biggest obstacle to credible elections in the country. The appointment of those loyal to politicians as Resident Commissioners is a huge disservice to the electoral system in the country,” he noted even as he called for the reconstitution of the commission in line with the recommendations of the Uwais committee reports.

He said “the problem with elections in Nigeria is that INEC has officials who are willing to rig elections for politicians.”

Also Speaking to LEADERSHIP Sunday , renowned journalist and expert in international affairs and diplomacy, Dr. Austin Maho, while congratulating Ghanaians on a successful election, stressed that the outcome was a true reflection of the will of the people of the former Gold Coast.

“It is a triumph of democracy and the will of the people to take their destiny in their own hands.

“It is not common in Africa for an opposition leader to emerge victorious as President-elect. Elections in most African countries are usually marred by irregularities and allegations of rigging by contending parties.

“This was not the case in the just concluded Ghanaian elections. Reports indicate that the will of the people prevailed. Votes were counted and made to count. The winner emerged because he received the mandate of the people.

“The lesson for the Nigerian political class and INEC is that the beauty of democracy is in the ballot, a free expression of the will of the people. It is a shame when as a result of incompetence or negligence or fraud, our electoral process enables a subversion of the will of the people and millions of Nigerians robbed of their rights to freely elect their representatives, consequently undermining the very essence of democracy.

“The just concluded election in Ghana is a wakeup call if truly we want to be a shining light to other African countries as the largest democracy in the continent.”

Dean Head of the Faculty of Social Science and a senior lecturer with the Department of Political Science Department of the University of Abuja, Professor Yusuf Zoaka in his reaction, said that Ghana has earned a reputation for conducting peaceful, transparent, and credible elections, often regarded as a model for democratic practices in Africa.

He said that Nigeria is facing recurring challenges such as electoral violence, voter apathy, and logistical inefficiencies, urging the government and electoral body to draw valuable lessons from Ghana’s electoral successes.

He advised INEC to strengthen electoral institutions and learn from Ghana’ Electoral Commission (EC) which is independent, well-resourced, and transparent in its operations.

“Nigeria can enhance the autonomy and capacity of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure free and fair elections,” he said.

He also urged the Nigeria authorities to deploy the use of technology just like Ghana has successfully deployed biometric voter registration and verification systems to minimize electoral fraud.

“Nigeria should expand and refine its use of technology, such as electronic transmission of results, to enhance credibility and transparency

“Ghana’s elections are marked by efficient planning, timely distribution of electoral materials, and minimal logistical disruptions.

“Nigeria should prioritise early planning, training of ad-hoc staff, and efficient deployment of resources to avoid delays and disorganization,” he added.

He also called for inclusivity and Voter Education, adding that in Ghana, civil society organisations play a vital role in educating voters about their rights and responsibilities.

“Nigeria can increase collaboration with civil society to conduct extensive voter education campaigns, especially targeting women, youth, and marginalised groups,” he noted.

He pointed out that by adopting lessons from Ghana; Nigeria can improve its electoral processes, strengthen democratic institutions, and ensure peaceful and credible elections. This, he said, will not only enhance public confidence in the electoral system but also reinforce Nigeria’s position as a leader in democratic governance in Africa.