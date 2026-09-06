Giants of Africa (GOA), the non-profit organisation founded by NBA executive Masai Ujiri, have made their international debut in Europe at the adidas x ALBA Next Up Women’s Basketball Tournament in Berlin, Germany.

The four-day tournament, which runs from 3 to 6 September, features eight teams from across the world, with Giants of Africa competing alongside representatives from Australia, Hungary, Indonesia, Spain, Germany, Sweden and the Czech Republic.

GOA’s delegation includes eight young women from Ethiopia, Gabon, Nigeria, Senegal and Tanzania, all of whom are alumni of the Giants of Africa Festival. They are joined by head coach Melissa Diawakana of the Democratic Republic of Congo and assistant coach Adetokunbo Ijomah of Nigeria, alongside coach Geraldine Robert of Gabon and other members of staff.

The Berlin tournament represents a significant milestone for GOA’s Women’s Empowerment Programme, which aims to use basketball to promote gender equality, leadership and opportunities for girls and young women across Africa.

For several members of the squad, the trip also represents their first opportunity to travel outside Africa, giving them valuable exposure to international competition both on and off the court.

The team is scheduled to compete in the group stage during the first three days before participating in cross games on the final day, followed by an awards ceremony and trophy presentation.

Beyond the tournament, the GOA delegation will attend matches at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup, also being held in Berlin. The experience will allow the young players to watch some of the world’s leading female basketball players and gain first-hand exposure to the highest level of the sport.

Giants of Africa has made girls’ participation a key component of its programmes, ensuring at least 50 per cent female participation across its camps, clinics and outreach initiatives.

The organisation also runs coaching clinics for women across Africa, providing mentorship, practical training and resources to help them develop as coaches and leaders in their communities.

Founded in 2003, Giants of Africa uses basketball to empower young people and create opportunities through court construction, camps, clinics, coaching programmes and community outreach.

The organisation has so far visited 22 countries, reached more than 180,000 young people and unveiled 50 basketball courts across 16 African nations.

Ujiri, who founded GOA, began his basketball journey in Nigeria before becoming an NBA player, scout and executive. He was named NBA Executive of the Year in 2013 and later helped construct the Toronto Raptors team that became the first franchise outside the United States to win the NBA championship in 2019.

The Giants of Africa’s appearance in Berlin marks another step in its mission to create greater opportunities for young African women through basketball and expose them to international competition.