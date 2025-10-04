GBfoods Nigeria, under its brand Gino, in collaboration with celebrated Nigerian chef Hilda Baci, reaffirmed their commitment to Nigerian flavours.

The company held a post-record press conference in Lagos to celebrate their recent World Record achievement and outline their growing partnership’s objectives.

The record-breaking feat, which took place between September 12 and 13, 2025, brought together over 20,000 people on-site and millions of viewers online, establishing Nigeria’s Asun Jollof rice as a true symbol of creativity, resilience, and unity. This feat has now earned Gino the spot of being Nigeria’s first brand to hold a Guinness World Record.

Speaking at the event, the managing director of GBFoods Nigeria, Vincent Egbe, emphasised that this milestone was a natural continuation of Gino’s legacy of innovation.

“We are proud to have achieved this historic feat alongside Hilda Baci. Over a decade ago, Gino pioneered the introduction of tomato paste in sachets. Since then, we have consistently innovated with products that preserve the authentic flavours of Nigerian cooking, including record-setting combo products like our Gino Asun seasoning cubes and tomato paste and Gino Peppered Chicken seasoning cubes and tomato paste. Achieving this world record is not just about size; it reflects our ethos of serving Nigerians with originality, creativity, and pride in our culinary traditions.”

The marketing director of GBFoods Nigeria, Oreoluwa Atinmo, said, “This achievement has amplified what Gino has always represented. Gino has been a household name for decades, not just in Nigeria, but across Africa. Our products are in almost every Nigerian kitchen. While many people instantly recognise us for our tomato range, this milestone has also spotlighted our other innovations like our Gino Asun seasoning cubes, and Gino Peppered Chicken seasoning cubes, allowing us to soft launch our maxi packs for Gino party jollof, Gino peppered chicken and Gino Asun tomato pastes for bulk cooking.”

Giving an account of how Nigerian food is deeply tied to memory, culture, and innovation, Chef Hilda Baci stated, “Growing up, Jollof rice was not the easiest dish for me to master; it always felt like something was missing. Over time, I realised that Nigerian Jollof is more than just rice; it’s an experience. What we now call the record-breaking combo of Gino Party Jollof, Gino Asun, and pepper chicken pastes are staples of our culinary culture. Combining them was my way of creating a flavour that truly represents who we are. Gino’s dedication to innovation made it possible for me to push boundaries and show that Nigerian food is not just local, it’s global.”