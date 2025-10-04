Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has called on the Abia State Government and people of the South-East to give credit to President Bola Tinubu for ensuring that funds were made available to implement projects in the region.

Speaking during the commissioning of some projects in Abia State, on Friday, Kalu who represents Bende federal constituency in the National Assembly commended Governor Alex Otti for his efforts in enhancing the State’s infrastructure.

He called on the governor to give due recognition to President Tinubu for his contributions to the region.

Kalu, in a statement issued to journalists in Abuja on Saturday, through his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, said, “As the Deputy Speaker, I represent the people of the South-East. Abia is part of South-East. And if I have been with Mr. President, visiting Enugu who is not a member of APC and Anambra, who is not a member of APC, there’s absolutely no reason I will not identify with my governor in my own state.

“I have gone with him from morning, visiting all the projects till this evening. I have seen the State’s projects carried out by the governor and for that, we commend him. But as a member and citizen of this state, I request that the governor, like Oliver Twist, we need more, and also as a federal lawmaker and a leader in this country, I want us to be very vocal in praising the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on how he has made resources available to the states in the Federal Republic of Nigeria when he removed the oil subsidy.

“He did not keep that money in Abuja. He sent it to the States. It is my challenge to the Commissioner for Information and all the media houses in Abia State, please give credit to whom credit is due.

“The ones the President has done and the ones he has assisted, please make sure all Abians know that the President is supporting the governor of Abia state,” he said.

He added that it is the philosophy of the Igbos to thank a helper to do more. “If we need more from the President, we must give the true credit to the President so that he will release more for Governor Otti to do more for Abia state.”

Kalu also appealed to President Tinubu who was represented by the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, to consider establishing a seaport in the South-East region, saying it would boost trade and economic activities in the area.

He also urged the President to intervene in the demolition of properties belonging to Igbo residents in Lagos State, urging the Lagos State Government to allow them to regularise their documents.

“Mr President, I also want to say that the destruction and demolition of the houses and offices of our brothers in Lagos makes our hearts bleed. Mr. President, for some of them who have not gotten the right documents, my plea to you is to appeal to the governor of Lagos State to keep accommodating our brothers and please, allow them to rectify their documents instead of destruction,” the deputy speaker pleaded.