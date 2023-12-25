The primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Archbishop Henry Ndukuba has called on President Bola Tinubu to give young Nigerians hope in this nation.

The primate who made this known yesterday during a media chat with journalists in Abuja expressed disappointment that despite the level of unemployment, and level of illiteracy, the young people are only seeing flamboyance and well being displayed by Nigerian leaders.

He said the legislators in the House of Representatives and state legislators are the ones encouraging the unemployment in Nigeria, because they are the ones that award contracts and also bring their companies to take the same contracts.

He said: “Yet they will receive all the gratuities and allow allowances and still get all the all the contracts that are coming instead of the young Nigerians. The young people know that recruitment in the police and other security agencies are shared by these legislators. Legislators, they share them.

“So this nation is so endemically corrupt that it will take the help of God for us to really deal with the system. So that everybody we get the goods that is due to them.

“The people who are carrying AK47, look at the person carrying the AK 47 cab he buy it? Some people are benefiting from the security. Some governors are benefiting from it, because nobody checks their security votes.

“Corruption must be dealt with completely, and the only thing we are pleading is that our leaders should show concern for our citizens.

Nigerians are not asking for too much, provide basic amenities, build our roads and give us security. Nigerians are not lazy.”

Ndukuba also called on President Tinubu to engage in the international community in such a way that the good of Nigerians, the interests of Nigeria, will be paramount even in their international agreements and negotiations.