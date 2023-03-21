A non-governmental organisation, Impact Inspire, a division of Wuraolami Foundation, has stressed the need for government and private organisations to strive to bring succour to the less-privileged and the needy in the society, saying that, that was the better way to make Nigeria and the globe a better society.

The founder of the NGO, Dame Wuraolami Williams, stated this when she presented cash and gifts to patients at the Maternity Ward B2 of Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), at an event to celebrate this year’s Mother’s Day.

The programme, which was organised in conjunction with LUTH, saw the NGO paying off the medical bills of some indigent mothers, who have just put to bed, and also rendered assistance to other mothers, while gifts were presented to the mothers to mark the Mother’s Day.

Dame Williams who was represented by the programme director for the Foundation, Mr. Olamilekan Ojora, said the Foundation had paid the bills of 18 patients so far.

She said the NGO decided to appreciate the mothers at the maternity home because that was a better place to appreciate a woman.

Williams said that the NGO was committed to assisting people and reaching out to the less-privileged, and as well render assistance to indigent students.

She said her decision to help others was influenced by the experience she had when growing up.

A director in the NGO, Mrs Mayowa Oyedokun, emphasised on the role of women in building the society, and raising the children. She explained that mothers make a lot of sacrifices to make their families and the society a better place, and as such they are worthy of being appreciated and celebrated.

Appreciating the NGO and others that have been coming to the aid of patients in the hospital, the Matron of the Ward, who did not want her name mentioned, said efforts of the NGOs in assisting indigent patients is worthy of being appreciated.

She said some NGOs approached the hospital directly, while some are sought for through the Social Welfare Service Department of the Hospital.

She maintained that efforts of the NGOs could not be enough, and that the management of the Hospital appreciates more of them to come on board.

The mothers at the ward were excited to receive the NGO as they took to the floor to dance and appreciate God for save delivery.

The patient named mother of the day was a patient undergoing dialysis and she gave birth to a baby even though she lost the baby.