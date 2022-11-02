Telecommunications giants, Globacom, has brought the Christmas season of giving closer to its subscribers nationwide with its 2022 End of Year promo where 20 houses, 24 brand new cars, 100 generators, 200 sewing machines and 1,000 rechargeable fans, amongst others are to be won.

This was disclosed yesterday, at a press conference held by the company to signal the commencement of its annual End of Year promo, tagged Glo “Festival of Joy”. The promo will run from November 2022 to January 2023.

To participate in the promo, all that voice and data subscribers have to do is to dial the dedicated short code, *611# and recharge between N3,000 and N15,000 (voice and data during the promo period). This automatically makes them eligible to win the prizes on offer. “The more recharges they make, the higher the chances of winning”, the company emphasised.

Globacom, in a statement, yesterday, noted that “Empowerment is encoded in our DNA and this year we are set to empower thousands of Nigerians with prizes that will change their lives with a never-before experienced promo.”

Globacom, which recently marked 19 years of highly impactful revolution in the telecoms industry, stated that “subscribers who take part in our End of Year promo will be eligible to win any of the fantastic life-changing prizes on offer. We have done it before and this time around, we have upped the game to enable more subscribers win”.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, to win the grand prizes of 20 units of 3-bedroom houses, “subscribers must make data subscription(s) of at least N20,000 during the promo period”, the company stated.

Lagos as well as other cities including Abuja, Benin, Calabar, Enugu, Ibadan, Ilorin, Jos, Kano, Onitsha, Port Harcourt, Uyo, and Warri.

In commemoration of its 18th anniversary in 2021, Globacom delighted Nigerians with its “Joy Unlimited Extravaganza” promo, during which hundreds of its subscribers went home with amazing prizes. Top winners drove home brand new Kia Rio cars.