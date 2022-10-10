Big player in Nigeria’s telecommunications industry, Globacom has rolled out Auto Alert, a new addition to its Glo’s E-top up services.

The network said this new innovation will provide seamless transition and connection for subscribers who run out of credit mid-conversation.

Globacom said this last Thursday while hosting captains of industry, Nigeria’s business elite and select business associates to an exquisite evening themed Pushing The Frontiers: An Evening With Glo. The event was held at the Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Globacom’s head Enterprise Business, Zakari Usman, said, “Glo Auto Credit, which can be accessed via bank applications, offers automatic credit for customers to make calls and use data. Subscribers of the service will be auto-credited when their airtime balance gets to a minimum threshold limit at their desired frequency (daily/weekly/monthly)”.

He revealed that the brand’s commitment to innovative and value adding services was unequalled while mentioning Glo’s innovative disruption of the telecoms market with various products from per second billing to Blackberry Services to 4G Data to VAS – Borrow me data service to Digital – GloCafe and GloTV. Glo Berekete 10X, digital and VAS products like e-top up and the annual end of year promos.

“Globacom has always played at the intersection of technology and life by leveraging technology to facilitate the design and launch of innovative products and services that provide value for all stakeholders while enhancing life,” he further added.

The company also unveiled its Payment Service Bank – Money Master PSB at the event. The financial services subsidiary, commenced business recently with the over-arching objective to drive the Central Bank of Nigeria’s mandate of 95% financial inclusion by 2024.

Money Master PSB’s Head of Product & Marketing, Esaie Diei, told the audience that the payment service bank had successfully taken off adding, “MoneyMaster will disrupt and revolutionise the financial industry in the same way that Globacom revolutionized the telecoms industry with cutting-edge technology and unique products when it started operations in 2003.”

The event was compered by ace comedian Gordons with comedian Seyi Law providing rib-cracking jokes as musical sensations including Teni Makanaki, Ego Obaro, Yemi Sax and wave making Chike gave a good account of themselves with excellent music to spice up the evening. Also in attendance was athletic World champion and Glo’s newest brand ambassador, Tobi Amusan.