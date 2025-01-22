The chief executive officer of Globacom, Ahmad Farroukh, has stepped down just one month after assuming the role.

Farroukh, a seasoned telecoms executive with extensive experience across Africa and the Middle East, was appointed in December 2024.

His selection was seen as a strategic move to leverage his expertise to drive Globacom’s expansion and innovation in an increasingly competitive market.

Industry analysts suggest the resignation could be linked to internal corporate dynamics or strategic disagreements, though no official confirmation has been made.

Farroukh’s extensive career includes leadership roles at MTN and other telecom giants, where he successfully led key market initiatives.

Globacom, founded by billionaire businessman Mike Adenuga, remains a dominant player in Nigeria’s telecom sector with millions of subscribers. The company is expected to address the leadership transition in the coming weeks.