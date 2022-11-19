Nigeria forward, Victor Osimhen has been named Emerging Player of the Year for 2022 at the Globe Soccer Award.

The award ceremony was staged in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The 23-year-old is the inaugural winner of the award as the category made its debut this year.

Osimhen won the award ahead of Real Madrid star, Federico Valverde and Barcelona midfielder, Gavi.

England duo, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka as well AC Milan star, Rafael Leao were among the nominees for the award.

Osimhen is the leading scorer in the Italian top-flight with nine goals.

Real Madrid and France forward, Karim Benzema won the Best Player of the Year, while Carlo Ancelotti scooped the Coach of the Year.

The winners were decided by votes from fans and an International jury of sports coaches, directors and club presidents.