Presidential candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP) Adewole Adebayo said only God’s plan for Nigeria will manifest in the 2023 general elections.

Adewole said Nigeria should pray for the chosen one that will rescue the country adding that the person is yet unknown.

Speaking at a valedictory service organised for the outgoing president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Rev Samson Ayokunle, Adebayo called for prayers for the Church, adding that the problem of Nigeria will still affect it.

“The Church in Nigeria needs prayers,” Adewole said, adding that,”The will of God will be done in Nigeria concerning the 2023 general elections.”

Adewole said the unity of the Church is important adding that it would help Nigeria to achieve unity.

Adewole who said the Church is the reason Nigeria will continue to thrive, added that the clergies who have devoted their lives in the service of Christ and praying for Nigeria should not be discouraged.

“The person who will save Nigeria is not the person you may not know. God will reveal to you the person that will save Nigeria,” Adewole added.