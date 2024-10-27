The family of former Governor of Gombe State and senator representing Gombe Central, Danjuma Goje, has has denied allegations of money spraying at his daughter, Fauziyya’s wedding ceremony.

A viral video circulating on social media suggested that money was sprayed during the event, but the family described the claim as a malicious attempt to tarnish their image.

Media Aide to the senator, Muhammad Yayari, in a statement on behalf of Goje and family, said the wedding, held on October 25, 2024 at the Central Mosque in Abuja was attended by prominent dignitaries, including President Bola Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

He added that President Tinubu served as the bride’s guardian, while Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo represented the groom.

The family declared that the bride and groom in the viral video are not Fauziyya and her husband, maintaining that there are no familiar faces to the family, indicating the video is unrelated to them.

“The video is the handiwork of mischief makers seeking to sabotage the successful ceremony and bring denigration to the family and its esteemed guests.

“The family urged the public to disregard the baseless claim and appreciate the values of decency and respect that define them,” he said.

Our correspondent reports that spraying money at events is proscribed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as it is considered as a financial crime.