Stakeholders have commended the Golden Terra Oil campaign saying it rekindles memories of love and tradition.

According to Alhassan Sule, an engineer, watching the ad repeatedly reminds him of a time long gone, yet still etched vividly in his memory. He said as he watches the scene unfold on screen—a mother stirring a pot of soup, the aroma filling the kitchen—he can’t help but be transported back to his own childhood home.

Chief marketing officer, TGI Group Probal Bhattacharya, stated that the outpouring of positive reviews and engagement from consumers for the “Pour Pure Love” campaign underscores the enduring connection between Golden Terra Soya Oil and the moments of motherly love and care shared around the dining table.

“Our goal is to be more than just a product on the shelf – we strive to be a trusted companion, a source of inspiration, and a symbol of warmth and love.

With the Pour Pure Love campaign, Golden Terra Oil pays tribute to all the world’s Moms for the warm tasty meals that fill our hearts and our souls with all the love that they pour selflessly into our lives,” he stated.

Another stakeholder, John Doya said, ‘‘The “Pour Pure Love” campaign emphasises the importance of creating an emotional connection with consumers by offering meaningful connections in addition to high-quality products.’’