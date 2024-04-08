Francis Epe, Nigeria’s number one golf player on Saturday shot a brilliant twelve under par, 60 to set the course record at the opening tournament of the Acropolis Gardens and Residence Golf Course, Okija, Anambra State.

The one-day event on the 42 hectare nine-hole facility saw 86 professional and amateur golfers vying for honours.

“The course is well laid out and I played to my strength. I motivated myself to avoid all the sand traps and water hazards, of course I also chipped in twice in the round, coming with 12 birdies and six pars in all and it was a bogey-free round,” Epe said.

The winner’s record of twelve under par was four shots ahead of Python Golf Club’s Gift Willy, who claimed the runner-up prize in the professional category with eight under par 64, while Benin Golf Club’s Chukwudi Okoro placed third, shooting 67.

Thirty-six handicapper, Nkechi Nwaokolo, with a 112 gross score, won the ladies’ category with her net of 76, beating Rita Izojie with two strokes at 78 net, while Nkechi Musa-Tolani picked the third prize, returning a 79 net score in 18 holes.

Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi, Manager of the golf course, said the organisers used the tournament to re-introduce the ancient Okija community to the world.

“Okija has many interpretations in people’s minds but we want people to rethink what this place is whenever it is mentioned henceforth. This course is only one of our many planned projects to make this happen,” Azudialu-Obiejesi said.

“Acropolis Gardens and Residence Golf Course has a world-class 155-room capacity and we are planning to hold a series of events at least once in a quarter that would involve the professional golfers going forward,” he also said.

Meanwhile, the Professional Golfers Association of Nigeria (PGAN), which was represented by its director, Tony Philmoore, at the event commended the facility which he also said qualifies for a grade A facility, given the level of excellence that was put in at every level of the construction.

“As the Director of the PGAN, I am very proud that the promoters of this project did not hold anything back in making sure they gave a world-class infrastructure. Myself and the present PGAN executives will work with this team to ensure that the ultimate goal is realised,” Philmoore said.