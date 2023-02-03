The opposition New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Gombe State, on Friday, suffered a blow as its State chairman, Maikano Abdullahi, dumped the party and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Maikano announced his defection to the ruling party after meeting with the State governor, Inuwa Yahaya.

Our correspondent reports that the development happens barely less than two weeks after the NNPP flagged off its governorship campaign in the State.

LEADERSHIP also reports that the NNPP governorship candidate in the State, Khamisu Mailantarki, flagged off his campaign on January 21 at Billiri local government area of the State where the former party chairman, Maikano, alongside other party chieftains and officials attended the grand event and made speeches.

It will be recalled that the NNPP North-East zonal secretary, Dr Babayo Liman, on January 21 also announced his defection from the party to the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at a press conference in the Dtate.