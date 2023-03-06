The campaign coordinator of the president-elect Bola Tinubu in Gombe State Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna has asserted that the people of Gombe State voted for Atiku Abubakar in the last presidential election as a person and not for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Gwamna in an interview with journalists on the outcome of the last election opined that although Atiku won in Gombe State, it was not because people really like PDP but due to their love for Atiku who hails from the north east.

He expressed the confidence that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will however win the upcoming governorship election in Gombe State adding that their party’s candidate Inuwa Yahaya is more formidable and credible for the governorship seat.

“People look at personality rather than party. The people of Gombe State did not vote for PDP because they really want PDP. They voted for Atiku Abubakar as a person who comes from the north east. That is what happened.

“This time, we are also looking at personality. We are not looking at party because the interest of Gombe State is uppermost for all of us. And we are looking for a candidate that can build consensus. A candidate that can take the state to the next level in terms of development and peaceful cohesion,” he said.

Gwamna expressed optimism that Tinubu would run an all-inclusive government or a government of national unity adding that the president-elect has extended hands of friendship to the opposition.