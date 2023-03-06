Fresh facts have emerged that Oyo, Ogun and Lagos States are planning to light up the ever-busy Lagos-Ibadan Express Road.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde who disclosed this on a radio programme in Ibadan, hinted of the lofty programmes his administration had in store for residents of the state if he is re-elected for another term of four years.

According to him, one of the plans is a partnership among Oyo, Ogun and Lagos States to light-up the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

He said he had initiated a discussion with his colleague in Lagos State and that the three states would work on the possibility of lighting up the entire stretch of the expressway, adding that the proposed project would benefit all the three states.

Governor Makinde, who used the programme to give a scorecard of his administration across the four pillars of the government, called on residents of Oyo to re-elect him on Saturday, March 11 and also vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates for House of Assembly seats.

Makinde said the fact that the state had been stable socially, economically and politically under his watch meant that Saturday’s election was a no-contest, adding that the people have vowed never to return to politics of desperation (jagba politics ).

He said residents should re-elect him to bring a state of their dreams to reality, saying “Under Omituntun 2.0, we are exploring and I am talking to my colleagues in Ogun and Lagos states.

“We have a 120km stretch from Lagos to Ibadan. What we have done under the Light-Up Oyo Project is to put infrastructure on 250km of our road. So, we can do it. There is nothing that says if you are coming from Lagos, there cannot be light every night between Lagos and Ibadan. I can give you that assurance that it will happen.

“As for Lagos, they have up to the bridge head at Berger, and Ogun State has up to Onigaari. They have the longest stretch. “And if we say each state should bear the burden accordingly, they will bear the lion’s share.

“But I told my colleague in Lagos that this is something that should benefit all of us. Even if we have to share the burden in such a way that Ogun State is encouraged to come in, we will do it. But this is something that will happen under Omituntun 2.0.”