Gombe State Government says the livestock sector in the state would soon witness massive transformation and modernisation as arrangements have been finalised to build an ultra-modern abattoir and cattle market that would serve as a regional hub of livestock business activities and its value chain in the north east subregion.

The Gombe State project coordinator of LIvestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (LPRES), Professor Usman Bello Abubakar made this this known when he received officials of Butchers Multi-Purpose Cooperative Apex Ltd. who paid him a courtesy call at the project office yesterday.

He decried the tedious nature of transportation of cattle and other animals over long distances by road to other parts of the country which he described as risky and unprofitable.

He hinted that modern technology will be introduced into the sector where livestock will be slaughtered and packaged for delivery in cold chain vehicles to different parts of the country and beyond while butchers and cattle marketers will remain at the comfort of their homes to receive their payment with high profit margins.

He also disclosed that Gombe L- Press is set to embark on renovation of Gombe, Kumo and Bajoga abattoirs as part its commitment to revitalise the livestock sector in the state.

The project coordinator commended the butchers union for coming under one platform to articulate their demands and support to the project, describing butchers as major players in the livestock sector who will be targeted and supported considering their numerous contributions towards meat production and marketing.

Professor Abubakar who commended the Governor Inuwa Yahaya for the laudable initiative of bringing such a project to the state, said, ‘’the coming of the L-PRES project was a deliberate effort by his Excellency, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya to reposition the livestock sector in the state that has faced neglect for decades’’.

He then charged the union leaders to ensure high standard of sanitation and discipline in their professional conduct and further challenged them to emphasise supervision and monitoring in all the processes of meat processing and marketing.

The project coordinator explained that, the ultimate goal of the State Government for the initiative in the sector is to support livestock farmers especially butchers to expand their businesses and create jobs and employment opportunities for women and youth in the state considering the numerous value chain businesses embedded in the sector.