At least 59 children have been rescued from suspected human traffickers in Gombe State within the last eight months following a new transport policy that centralised all motor parks under stricter security monitoring.

The Director-General of Gombe Line Transport Service, Dr. Sani Sabo, disclosed this on Monday, noting that improved surveillance at the state’s Ibrahim Dankwambo Mega Park has helped security agencies to nip in the bud several criminal activities, including child trafficking, drug movements, and illegal arms transport.

Dr. Sabo, who while reviewing the outcome of the transport reforms, said the feat was made possible through closer collaboration among the Police, NDLEA, NAPTIP, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

“We intercepted drugs, illegal weapons, and rescued 59 children from human traffickers within eight months,” he said. “These operations were possible because every vehicle and passenger can now be traced through the Mega Park’s manifest system.”

The new policy introduced by Gombe State government merged all motor parks in Gombe State into one central hub. The move, according to officials, aimed at curbing security loopholes and unregulated transport operations.

Security sources said most of the children were intercepted while being moved out of the state by suspected traffickers posing as transport operators.

A senior officer attached to one of the collaborating agencies described the park’s surveillance system as a “critical intelligence tool,” adding that it has made it harder for illegal transporters to evade checks. “Unlike before, every vehicle and passenger movement is recorded. That makes it difficult for traffickers to move unnoticed.”

Some commercial drivers, who spoke to journalists at the Mega Park, said the new manifest policy initially caused delays but has since become widely accepted as a necessary safety measure.

“We used to see people boarding vehicles anywhere even at junctions, but now, everyone must go through the park,” said Musa Abdullahi, a driver. “It’s safer for passengers and drivers alike.”

However, some residents expressed concern that the centralisation has increased transport fares for certain routes. “We appreciate the security gains, but government should also ensure the system doesn’t make life harder for low-income commuters,” said Amina, a food vendor near the park.

While government officials described the development as a major success, civil society observers have called for sustained vigilance and welfare support for the rescued children.

“This is an important achievement, but what happens to the rescued children afterward is equally critical,” said a social worker with a local NGO. “Rehabilitation, education, and reunification should be prioritised.”

Dr. Sabo acknowledged the need for continuous inter-agency collaboration, adding that the State-owned transport company was also expanding into logistics and courier services to support local economic activity.