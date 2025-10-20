The Delta State Police Command has arrested four suspected cultists for allegedly initiating a toddler into their group in Sapele, Delta State.

A disturbing video of the incident, which surfaced on social media, showed the suspects blindfolding the young child while forcing an alcoholic drink down his throat as part of the initiation ritual. The toddler could be heard crying as the suspects continued the act.

Confirming the development on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, described the incident as “evil,” adding that the suspects had been apprehended and were in custody.

“These suspects have been arrested for the evil they did to this innocent child,” Edafe said. “The Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, has ordered that they should be transferred to the headquarters immediately.”

The police spokesperson assured that the command would ensure a thorough investigation and that all those involved face the full wrath of the law.

The arrest comes amid growing concerns over the rising cases of cult-related activities across parts of the country.

Earlier in October, the Lagos State Police Command arrested five suspected cultists following a violent clash between rival groups in Onireke and Isashi areas of Badagry. According to the command’s spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi, the suspects were apprehended during a coordinated operation that prevented further bloodshed.