Gombe South Lawmakers Assure Constituents Of Good Representation

Following the inauguration of the 10th Assembly, the Senator and members of the House of Representatives from Gombe South have assured their constituents of good representation.

According to the lawmakers, they will move quickly to assuage their sufferings and also ensure that they get the dividend of democracy.

The members of the 10th National Assembly from Gombe South Senatorial District include; Sen. Anthony Yaro (Gombe South Senatorial District), Hon. Obed Paul (Kaltungo/Shongam Federal Constituency) and Hon. Ali Isa (Balanga/Billiri Federal Constituency).

The lawmakers told journalists that as members of the national assembly, they will work harmoniously to ensure there people get the dividend of democracy.

“We are together in this struggle for a better Nigeria. We will ensure that our people get the dividend of democracy,” the leader of the Gombe South caucus, Anthony Yaro said.