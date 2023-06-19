10th NASS Will Work Closely With Tinubu – Senator Plang

The senator representing Plateau Central, Diket Plang, has said the National Assembly will cooperate and work closely with President Bola Tinubu and the Judiciary to ensure economic growth in the country.

The lawmaker stated this while describing the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio as a team player who will bring his experience to bear in running the affairs of the Senate.

Plang, while speaking to newsmen in Jos, the Plateau State capital, said the 10th National Assembly “will cooperate and work closely with the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Executive, the Judiciary, and all tiers of government in the task of moving the country to economic growth and prosperity anchored on renewed hope.”

He however pointed out that the Senate President, Akpabio, possesses leadership qualities to lead a united, cohesive and a progressive Parliament that would work for the unity, development and progress of the country.

The Plateau Central senator also acknowledged and commended the role of the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Progressive Governors’ Forum in ensuring unity of purpose and party supremacy in the build-up to the election of the National Assembly leaders.