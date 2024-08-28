The Gombe State Government, through the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PRES) Project, has commenced rehabilitation and upgrade of 9 livestock markets across the states with a view to enhancing livestock business for economic growth and development.

The Gombe State L-PRES Project Coordinator, Professor Usman Bello Abubakar announced this during visits to Kashere and Lalaipido livestock markets for handing over of the project sites to contractors.

He explained that in this phase of the project, a total of nine livestock markets would be rehabilitated or constructed- three cattle markets in Bajoga, Lalaipido, and Kashere, and six livebirds markets in Bajoga, Kurugu, Dukku, Kwadon, Kumo, and Talasse.

Professor Abubakar encouraged market officials and other stakeholders to fully embrace and protect the project, ensuring its long-term viability for sustainable development.

The State Coordinator urged the contractor handling the projects to adhere to the contract agreement and deliver the project on time.

These markets are located in Funakaye, Shongom, Dukku, Yamaltu Deba, Akko, and Balanga local government areas.

“The cattle markets will be rehabilitated and upgraded, while the livebirds markets will be constructed from scratch”, he clarified.

He said the project was conceived in line with Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s vision of transforming the livestock in Gombe State through a comprehensive overhaul of the sector.

Professor Abubakar described local livestock markets as a falcrum of the livestock value-chain, adding that upgraded markets with adequate space, toilets, and security would create a conducive environment for animal husbandry.

“Rehabilitating and upgrading local livestock markets is an important step toward establishing a large International Livestock Market and Ultra Modern Abattoir. These improvements will not only stimulate business activities and create jobs but also revitalize the local economy, contributing significantly to the success of our ambitious projects.”

Responding, the Secretary of the Kashere Livestock Market Association, Alhaji Bappayo Yerima, and a representative from the local government council, Mallam Taninu Abdullahi commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya for rescuing the Kashere livestock market which they said was in a very deplorable condition, assuring their support towards the success of the project.

At Lalaipido, Shongom Local Government, the Project Coordinator in company of the local government chairperson, Hajiya Fatima Binta Bello, inspected the areas designated for the projects.

He emphasized the importance of revitalizing local livestock markets to support Gombe State’s livestock transformation plan and urged stakeholders to support the state government’s policies and programmes.

The L-PRES intervention encompases the construction of drainage systems, access roads, new market stalls/shades, renovated existing stalls, loading bays, an administrative office, toilet facilities, rehabilitated gates, and the renovation of the veterinary area office, along with other infrastructure improvements at both Kashere and Lalaipido markets.

These upgrades are expected to create a more conducive business environment for livestock producers, marketers, and transporters, boosting economic activity in the state and beyond.