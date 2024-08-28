The Gombe State Government is set to partner with the Nigeria Integrated Water Resources Management Commission (NIWRMC) to ensure the sustainable use of water resources while balancing social and ecological needs across the state.

This was made known by the Commissioner for Water, Environment, and Forest Resources, Mohammed Saidu Fawu, during a meeting with the Director and staff of the NIWRMC in Gombe.

Commissioner Fawu emphasized the importance of sustainable water management in a state like Gombe, where water resources play a critical role in both agricultural and domestic sectors.

He noted that the partnership with NIWRMC would be pivotal in ensuring that water resources are managed effectively to meet the growing needs of the population while also protecting the environment.

“The sustainable management of our water resources is not just a priority for us; it is essential for the future of our communities. This partnership with the Nigeria Integrated Water Resources Management Commission will help us develop strategies that are in line with global best practices, ensuring that we can meet the water needs of our people today without compromising the ability of future generations to do the same,” Fawu stated.

The Gombe State Ministry of Water Resources has long been a key stakeholder in the Upper Benue Catchment Office, actively involved in coordinating and regulating water-related activities in the state.

During the courtesy visit, officials from both the Ministry and NIWRMC engaged in productive discussions about the current challenges and opportunities in the water sector. The meeting provided a platform for knowledge sharing, with both parties exchanging insights on water management, regulatory frameworks, and innovative solutions to address the state’s water-related challenges.

The Director of the NIWRMC commended Gombe State for its proactive approach to water management and expressed optimism that the collaboration would yield significant benefits for the state. He highlighted the need for continuous cooperation and support between federal and state agencies to achieve sustainable water use and address the impacts of climate change on water resources.

As part of the next steps, both parties agreed to explore specific areas of collaboration, including the development of policies, capacity-building initiatives, and the implementation of water conservation projects as well as work on strategies to engage local communities in water management efforts, ensuring that they play an active role in conserving this vital resource.