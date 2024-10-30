Gombe State University (GSU) is set to launch a new campus in Dukku local government area of the state for the environment faculty.

Vice-chancellor of the university Professor Sani Ahmed Yauta, who led his management team to inspect the new campus yesterday, explained that the faculty would run four degree programmes in environmental science: Quantity Surveying, Estate Management, Building Technology, and Architecture.

He added that in addition to that, the faculty would run pre-degree programme in computer science.

According to him, the establishment of the campus is meant to bring the university closer to the community and address the shortage of professionals in key fields.

The VC added that the courses to be offered in the new faculty are marketable courses that would benefit both students and society, filling the gap in essential professions currently lacking adequate professionals.

This is just as he stated that the state government disbursed N551 million for the new faculty assuring that it would take off by December this year.

“The faculty will offer degree programmes, as well as pre-degree programmes requiring only three credits for enrollment in the pre-degree. Additionally, students completing pre-degree programmes will be guaranteed automatic admission into the university, with Computer Science being one of the courses offered at the pre-degree level,” he said.

Emir of Dukku, Haruna Abdulkadir Rashid who accompanied the university management during the inspection tour, assured the university of the community’s cooperation and support, promising to safeguard the institution’s assets.