The pioneer Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Gombe State University (GSU) Kashere, Professor Abdullahi Mahadi, is dead.

Mahadi, who was also a one-time VC of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna State, died on Friday night at the age of 77.

Meanwhile, Gombe State governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has expressed sadness over the demise of the pioneer Vice Chancellor of the Gombe State University.

Inuwa in a press release signed by his media aide, Ismaila Uba Misilli, and issued to journalists on Saturday, described the late University Don as an accomplished educationist and erudite Professor, who carried out his academic and administrative duties with a deep sense of patriotism and dedication.

The governor noted that Prof. Mahadi’s footprints in Gombe State University and other institutions he served will remain indelible ‘on the academic sands of time’.

“We have indeed lost a great man, an administrator per excellence, who made great marks on our education sector. His wealth of experience and sterling knowledge of education and environmental management will be sorely missed,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged the family of the deceased to take solace in the fact that the late Professor lived a great life of service to God and humanity and impacted positively on many lives, and leaving behind a good name.

“The governor, on behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, his associates, the academic community and the entire nation, praying Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and reward his good deeds with Aljannat Firdaus,” the statement added.