Edutech company, GoMyCode has partnered Eridan Group to organise ‘Opportunities in Tech’ workshop, aimed at enlightening Nigerians on the various opportunities that exist in the tech sector and how individuals can take advantage of them.

The event, which had experts from the fintech, human capital and software engineering industries stirred thought leading conversations that exposed the opportunities in the tech space and how these opportunities were sought after both in Nigeria and across the world and provide essential guidance for transitioning into this field. There were insightful keynote speeches and a panel discussion that followed.

Among the seasoned facilitators at the workshop were: Oke Egbi, who serves as the Product and Marketing Lead at Renmoney, and Nnamdi Okereke, the COO of Chirality Partners, who delivered insightful keynote speeches.

There was also a panel discussion that featured Makinde Temitope, CEO of Geoinfotech; Jedidiah Amaraegbu, a Software Developer at Remotebase; Blessing Omotoyinbo, Product Designer at Flutterwave; and Chinonso Eke, Engineering Manager at Renmoney.

Facilitating the discussion panel, the manager, GOMYCODE Ikeja Hackerspace, Dele Fayemi, said: “The tech sector in Nigeria and across the world is evolving and very competitive; and that continuous learning and development is imperative for tech enthusiasts and software engineers who wish to stand out and compete on a global scale.”

The panel was co-moderated by Taiwo Joseph, the co-founder of Erilearn. Additionally, the panellists stressed the significance of mentorship, an appetite for innovation, and ongoing education as essential factors in building a successful tech career.

We are thrilled to partner with Eridan Group for the ‘Opportunities in Tech Workshop,’ the country head, GoMyCode, Babatunde Olaifa, said, adding that, “The partnership is in alignment with our mission to democratise tech education and create a more diverse and skilled tech workforce in Nigeria. The specialised workshop provided the attendees with valuable insights and hands-on experience that will help prepare them with the information needed to excel in the world of technology.”

GoMyCode is an established edutech startup headquartered in Tunisia with hackerspaces operating in nine countries, including Nigeria.

In Nigeria, GoMyCode hackerspaces are now open in Yaba, Ikeja, Festac, Lekki and Abuja. The collaboration with Eridan Group to organise the ‘Opportunities in Tech’ workshop further reinforces GoMyCode’s commitment to the growth of the tech ecosystem in Nigeria.