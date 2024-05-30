Ad

How the nation graduated from having a traditional institution that commands the respect of many and plays strategic role as custodian of the people’s cherished culture to the current stage where the institution has lost relevance is one of the wonders of the Nigerian state.

If things continue unabated at the current pace, we will soon get to a point where a lot of people, if called upon to ascend the throne of their forefathers as traditional rulers, will pay no heed to the call. The reason: there is a gradual but steady, and of recent, rapid erosion of the status of the traditional rulers and, indeed, the traditional institution.

Sadly, those responsible for this erosion are the politicians. This is the same set of people who created almost all the problems bedeviling this nation. They contributed significantly to the loss of confidence the citizens have on the courts, they killed our healthcare and education among other numerous critical sectors. They have now turned their destructive tendencies to the traditional institution where the onslaught has been on for long.

Four years ago, then Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, took traditional rulers in the state to the cleaners when, while addressing them on the occasion of the 112 quarterly meeting of the royal fathers, he ordered them to stand up and show their staff of office. He even threatened to depose any of them who attended public functions without it.

Referring to the staff of office, Wike said, “it is not for you to put it in your bedroom or your shrine-those of you who worship different shrines. I cannot be addressing you and some of you are using your ordinary walking stick”.

Ad More Details

The vintage Wike publicly embarrassed one of the traditional rulers whom he singled out for nodding his head while he (Wike) was talking. Pointing at the said traditional ruler, Wike roared: “Stop shaking your head. You are one of those causing problems. They gave you chieftaincy, you don’t know what to do with it”. He described the said traditional as a very young man who was running errands.

Four years after Wike, intoxicated with powers, embarrassed the Rivers State traditional rulers, the events playing out in Kano have further confirmed the fact that politics and politicians have completely debased this hitherto revered institution.

Like soap opera

Nobody imagined that a time will come where the nation will wake up to having two people laying claims to the Emir of Kano stool. Well, right here and now, we are watching it like a soap opera, with court orders flying in different directions.

The two brothers laying claims to the throne are holding courts in two different ‘palaces’. The Kano Emirship has never been so debased. And it is certain that regardless of how this drama plays out, it will take a very long time for the Kano Emirate to regain the lost glory if at all it ever will.

It is bewildering that both Emirs Muhammadu Sanusi II and Aminu Ado Bayero have remained unrelenting in laying claims to being the authentic owner of the stool. In the midst of this confusion, the courts have made matters worse. There are currently two conflicting orders issued by the State and

Federal High Courts. While the order of the state High Court recognizes Sanusi, that of the Federal High Court recognizes Bayero. And one wonders if this is not a deliberate attempt to further weaken the Kano Emir stool.

Since both Federal High Court and State High Court are courts of coordinate jurisdiction having the same level of authority, the two conflicting orders are valid until set aside by the Court of Appeal. While Kano people wait for the appellate court verdict, the highly revered Kano Emir stool is further being debased. This is the sad truth about the current mess playing out in Kano.

Regardless of when and how the curtains will fall, it is very doubtful if the Kano Emirate will ever regain its lost glory. And the scariest thing about what is playing out in the state is the fact that if it can happen in an emirate with a longstanding and highly respected history like the Kano, then we can only imagine the fate that will eventually befall other far smaller and relatively unknown traditional stools. Sad, but it is what it is.

If then Governor Wike treated the Rivers state traditional rulers with disdain, the political class in Kano did no less to the stool of Kano Emir. In fact, the politicians in Kano have successfully nailed the coffin of Kano Emirate and there are clear reasons to believe that things will never be the same again.

Puppets as Kings

But how did we get to this level? Why is royalty being stripped, debased and devalued almost on a daily basis? How come the elders have refused to lend their voice of reason so as to help salvage royalty by addressing this embarrassing situation which, though happening in Kano, has very far-reaching implication on the traditional institution across the nation?

It is crystal clear that just the way they killed the judiciary, health, education and other critical sectors of this country, the politicians have, with the tacit support of some greedy monarchs and princes, killed royalty. Things will never be the same again.

Exploiting the lacuna in our laws to their advantage, most governors allow politics and political considerations to take precedence in appointing traditional rulers.

Essentially, one way the politicians used in killing royalty is through the appointment of their puppets as kings. It is common to see governors jettison the choice of kingmakers who are statutorily saddled with the responsibility of electing who emerges as a King, Emir, Oba or whatever name so-called, purely on political consideration. Majority of the chieftaincy-related litigations in courts today are occasioned by the blatant disregard for procedure of nomination and appointment.

Having rigged the process to force the emergence of their puppets who oftentimes are not suitable for the revered stool, the governors then display scant or no regards for the traditional rulers. It is always a matter of ‘you wouldn’t have been without me; therefore, keep quiet’.

Of course, most traditional rulers who emerged through such rigged process-and we have them many- then feel obliged to be subservient to either the governors or their political cronies who engineered their emergence. What we face today are direct results of political interference in the emergence of monarchs.

The ongoing simmering crisis in Kano emirate is so because, in their handling of chieftaincy issues, our politicians allow politics to trump every other consideration. They are getting away with this because the traditional rulers and other prominent elders who should talk have elected to either remain silent or covertly take side.

They killed education and deprived us of functional learning and teaching. They killed healthcare delivery and made it impossible for us to access functional healthcare. They killed agriculture and made it difficult for the nation to feed itself. They are now killing royalty. We will soon realise that the only thing viable is politics. That too will be no more and then we will have nothing left simply because we all elect to remain silent.

We must insulate royalty from politics and return things to the good old days where the monarchy is highly respected and allowed to play its strategic role! Until that is done, we may well kiss goodbye to the traditional institution.