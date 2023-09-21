Google, on Wednesday, announced that it has added new features to Bard, to refine its linguistic capabilities across various languages and nations and enhance productivity by bridging the app with popular Google apps and services.

In a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP, Google highlighted key features added to Bard, which include the introduction of bard extensions, that allowed the app to extract real-time information from platforms such as Maps, YouTube, Hotels, and Flights.

Also, there is now an option to enable Bard to interact with information from Gmail, Docs and Drive so one can find, summarize and answer questions across personal content, Google disclosed, adding that since its initial release in February, the feedback from users have accelerated Bard’s ability to be more intuitive, imaginative, and responsive than ever before in languages and countries all over the world.

Learning from feedback, such as thumbs up and down on responses, Google averred that it has applied state of the art reinforcement learning techniques to train the model to be more intuitive and imaginative, while disclosing that, “Bard now allows people to collaborate on creative projects, start in one language and continue in up to 40+ other languages and countries, ask for in-depth coding assistance, or learn about new topics from different points of view with greater quality and accuracy.

“We believe in rapid iteration and bringing the best of Bard to the world. Your feedback has helped unlock the most capable version of Bard yet for stronger collaboration. We are taking an important step in expanding the capabilities of Bard by pulling in information from the Google apps and services you rely upon everyday. The App can now retrieve and help you work with real time info from Maps, YouTube, Hotels and Flights. You can pull together what you need across information sources and bring ideas to life easier and faster. These extensions are enabled by default, and you can disable them any time,” it said.

Google further explained that the real magic of Extensions comes through in your ability to mix them together in an intuitive, natural way the same way one would talk to a friend.

“We live our lives across apps and tabs, but with Extensions, Bard now has a bunch of helpers that can bring back only the info you need from those apps and services. So, instead of hours of research for flights and plans on 2/14, you can just ask Bard to look up flights on Valentine’s Day, places to buy flowers near the airport, and even write you a poem to surprise your special someone, all in one conversation.

“This is the first step in a fundamentally new capability for Bard – the ability to talk to other apps and services to provide more helpful responses. This is a very young area of AI – we are still learning and iterating fast – but are excited to make these features available to users and get their feedback. We are making this feature available in English to start with and look forward to bringing it to other languages soon,” it further stated.