The Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has promised to restore the mandate given him by the people of the state in the March 18 governorship election.

Yusuf spoke on Wednesday night in a statewide broadcast hours after the Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal’s verdict, which sacked him as governor of the state and declared Nasir Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the rightful winner of the poll.

The governor called on the people of the state to be calm and law-abiding and avoid taking the law into their hands.

While reassuring the people of the state that the decision of the Tribunal, which he said was full of errors and misapplication of law, will not dampen the spirit of his government, adding that he will continue with all the good work he promised the people.

“You may equally recall that the party that lost the election took us to court.

“However, after almost six months of proceedings, the Governorship Petition Tribunal, today Wednesday 20th of September, 2023, the Judges of the Tribunal have in their own wisdom delivered their own rulings.

“As human beings, their judgements may not be absolutely perfect. There are errors and misapplication of the law as pointed out by our legal team.

“That is the main reason why our Constitution provides for other stages to go on with, such as Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

“On this note, we have already instructed our legal team, to appeal this judgement as soon as possible so as to ensure that justice is done for the good people of Kano State that elected us.

“Let me, therefore, call on all the good people of Kano State to be calm and remain law-abiding, people should not take the law into their hands.

“Security agents have been directed to ensure the full protection of lives and properties of innocent citizens across the state.

“Let me assure you that this government will continue to work for the development of our state in line with the promise we made for you during our electioneering campaign while seeking for your votes.

“We want to assure you that this will never dampen our spirits nor slow us down. This is a temporary setback for our state which will by the grace of Allah (SWT) be overcomed soon.

“While thanking the people of Kano State for their continuous support, let me further use this opportunity to call on them to continue to go about their businesses peacefully with assurance that we will get justice at the appellate court and get the mandate of the good people restored and respected, Insha Allah,” Governor Yusuf stated.