Energetic gospel highlife singer Bidemi Olaoba has joined GNT Music, which is under the umbrella of Grace and Truth Nation (GNT), co-founded by Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa and his wife, the dynamic and anointed gospel singer Mercy Chinwo.

In a statement on Tuesday, GNT Nation President, Blessed Uzochikwa, welcomed the ‘Bible Says’ crooner and music composer to the family.

He said Olaoba’s joining the GNT nation family marked a significant milestone in the GNT nation family journey and commitment to advance the gospel of Christ through the transformative power of gospel music.

“We are thrilled to announce that Bidemi Olaoba, a celebrated and anointed gospel artiste, has officially joined the GNT family.

“Known for his unwavering dedication to the promotion of God’s kingdom, Bidemi Olaoba embodies the spirit and mission of GNT: raising the flag of Jesus Christ across the world.

“Bidemi Olaoba is a name synonymous with spiritual fervour and musical excellence. His powerful voice, dynamic stage presence, and profound lyrical depth have captivated audiences and inspired countless souls.

“With a ministry deeply rooted in grace , Bidemi has committed his talents to glorifying God and spreading the message of hope, love, and salvation through his music,” the statement read.

For his part, Olaoba said, “Our mission to spread the Kingdom work globally has reached new heights. I am excited to announce the unveiling of my new projects with the Great GNT family. God is about to manifest powerfully. Stay tuned and get ready!”

Olaoba, who recently held ‘In His Presence’ concert at the University of Lagos, is a prophetic worship and praise Minister.