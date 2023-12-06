Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has approved the implementation of a 100 per cent Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for nurses in the employment of the state government.

The governor also approved the recruitment of more nurses to fill existing vacancies and to improve the quality and standard of nursing care in line with the global best practices.

The chairman and secretary of the Kwara State Council of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, Aminu Shehu and Markus Luka, respectively, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Ilorin, the state capital on Wednesday.

They commended Governor AbdulRazaq for the approval and implementation of the 100 per cent CONHESS and the recruitment of more nurses to boost healthcare delivery in the state.

They equally appreciated the executive secretary of the State Hospital Management Bureau for playing a vital role in the struggle to ensure that the government met the demands of the nurses’ association.