Gov AbdulRazaq Forwards List Of 20 Commissioner-nominees To Kwara Assembly

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Thursday, forwarded the names of 20 nominees to the State House of Assembly for confirmation as Commissioners.

The governor is also seeking the approval of the State Assembly for the appointment of 10 special advisers.

The chief press secretary to the speaker of the State House of Assembly, Sheu Yusuf, confirmed that the House had received the governor’s communications on the commisssioner-nominees and the special advisers.

“The House of Assembly has received an executive communication from the state Governor, His Excellency Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq CON for the confirmation of twenty (20) commissioner-nominees.

“Governor AbdulRazaq also sought legislative approval for the appointment of ten (10) Special Advisers to work with the administration in various capacities.

“The Honourable House will diligently attend to His Excellency’s request in due course,” Yusuf stated.