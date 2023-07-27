6 Women Make 30-man List Of Commissioner-nominees In Niger

Niger State governor, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Umar Bago, has forwarded a list of 30 nominees to the State House of Assembly for confirmation as Commissioners.

The names were disclosed on Thursday evening by the Assembly after an executive session on the list.

The nominees are made up of six women in a bid to keep to the 35 per cent Affirmative Action as promised by the governor in his inaugural speech on May 29.

The female nominees include Titi Auta from Agwara LGA; Binta Mamman from Gurara LGA; Dr. Hadiza Asabe Mohammed from Bida LGA; Elizabeth Shaba from Paikoro LGA; Fati Adamu from Rafi LGA, and Hadiza Idris Kuta from Shiroro LGA.