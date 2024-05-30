Ad

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, on Thursday, admonished the intending pilgrims for this year’s hajj from the state to be good ambassadors of the state and Nigeria during their stay in Saudi Arabia.

AbdulRasaq gave the admonition while addressing the intending pilgrims at the Babatunde Idiagbon International Airport, Ilorin.

LEADERSHIP reports that the 5th batch comprising 315 intending pilgrims from the state on Thursday departed Ilorin for Saudi Arabia at about 11.18am via Air Peace Airline.

The governor gifted each intending pilgrim $100 and promised the continued support of the state government for the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board to ensure a smooth hajj exercise.

The chairman, Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Prof. Mashood Mahmud-Jimba, thanked the governor for his consistent support for the Board and its programmes.