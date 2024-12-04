Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Wednesday, presented a budget proposal of N1, 054, 542, 020, 147: 47 before the State House of Assembly for the year 2025 fiscal year for debate and onward passage into law.

The Appropriation Bill, christened “Budget of Hope and Prosperity”, consisted of N453. 56 billion as recurrent expenditure, while a total sum of N600. 98 billion will be expended on capital expenditure.

The budget, which is the 6th in the life of the Dapo Abiodun-led administration in Ogun, however, conspicuously remained silent about its source of finances.

Speaking while presenting the Bill before the House during the plenary session presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Oludaisi Elemide, the governor noted that the budget reflected the “current challenges, essential reforms, and the need for inclusive, diversified, and sustainable growth”.

Abiodun emphatically revealed that the 2025 budget proposals would address the challenges facing the state and outline sustainable strategies to overcome them.

“It aims to stimulate economic growth, reduce inequality, and improve citizens’ well-being. The budget prioritises infrastructure, healthcare, housing, security, education, youth empowerment, job creation, and agriculture, with policies designed to drive recovery and transformation during economic turbulence,” he stated.

The governor added that the expenditure policy for 2025 aligned with the State Economic Development Plan and Strategy (2021–2025), targeting fiscal sustainability, human development, food security, a favorable business environment, energy sufficiency, enhanced transport infrastructure, and industrialisation with a focus on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Meanwhile, a cursory analysis of the Appropriation Bill indicated that infrastructural sector will take the largest share of N284. 456 billion, which represented 27 percent of the total budget, while the Education sector followed with a total sum of N177. 835 billion, representing 17 percent of the total budget.

Giving further sectoral breakdown of the budget proposal, Abiodun explained that the health sector will gulp a total sum of N134. 538 billion, amounting to a 13 percent of the total budget, while the sum of N66. 382 billion, representing 6 percent was proposed for the Housing & Community Development, with a total sum of N120. 14 billion to cater for personnel costs.

“This budget strives to balance fiscal responsibility with improved public service delivery; ensuring resources are used eﬀectively to maximise prosperity for all, by tackling immediate issues like unemployment and poverty, while investing in long-term growth. It serves as a roadmap for economic and social progress.

“Its vision is to inspire hope, foster unity, and strengthen public trust in the government’s ability to manage resources responsibly and guide the State toward a more equitable and sustainable future”, Governor Abiodun remarked.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Elemide commended Governor Abiodun for the renovation of the State Assembly Complex and other infrastructural projects which he said had contributed to the overall well-being and working conditions of the lawmakers and workers.

He explained that the presentation of the yearly Appropriation Bill remained a constitutional requirement towards ensuring judicious allocation and utilisation of public funds in the coming year.

Elemide also lauded the administration’s ongoing legacy projects, including the Agro Cargo International Airport, the Remo Special Agro-industrial Processing Zone, the resuscitated Kajola Free Export Processing Zone, the Inland Dry Port at the Dry Port City Sodipo Village, Papalanto and the road infrastructure, revealing that the Assembly had in the last 18 months considered 14 bills, out of which nine had been passed into law.

He however, assured that the Assembly would always cooperate and support other arms of government in the onerous task of ensuring peace, security and welfare of the people.