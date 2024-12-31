Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has refuted the accusation by the All Progressives Congress (APC) that the state government was secretly obtaining loans.

APC in the state had challenged Governor Adeleke to publicly disclose the true financial records of the state in the interest of what the opposition party called the suffering masses whose resources were allegedly siphoned for personal aggrandizement.

The main opposition challenged the governor during its end-of-the-year press conference held in Osogbo, the state capital on Monday.

APC’s Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, during the press conference had alleged that the state government was secretly signing and obtaining a combined foreign loan amounting to $51 million, or N81.6 billion equivalent.

Olabisi stressed that the Adeleke-led administration was on the verge of putting the future of the state into a deep financial mess, calling on the Osun people to rise and hold the governor accountable.

APC described as falsehood the impression that the administration in the state has not obtained any loans since inception, maintaining that part of the state’s 2024 budget is being financed from the NG-CARES facility.

However, the spokesperson for Governor Adeleke, Olawale Rasheed, in his reaction to the allegations, dismissed the APC’s claims as fake news, while insisting that no loan approval was made for any project since the inception of the current administration.

“As a member of the executive council from the onset, I can affirm that no loan approval request has been made for any project.

“This is fake news, which the APC has continuously peddled. Osun people are discerning and educated—they know when their government is borrowing,” he said.

Olawale also emphatically denied that the State had acquired foreign loans under the NG-CARES.