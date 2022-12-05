Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has said his administration will join hands with the Osun State House of Assembly in moving the state forward and deliver expected benefits of democracy to the people of the State.

Governor Adeleke, who spoke during a courtesy call on the Assembly in Osogbo, the State capital on Monday, said the time for politicking was over and focus should be shifted on working together for the benefit of the people.

A statement signed by the Spokesperson to Governor Adeleke, Malam Olawale Rasheed, quoted the new governor as saying that he will be fair and just in the discharge of the responsibility of his office, assuring the state legislature of close partnership in state governance as dictated by the law.

“Let us all accept the fact that election is over, and the focus now should be how to effect governance,” Governor Adeleke noted.

He added that, “I want to assure you here that my government will be fair to all. There should not be PDP or APC or any other party, for that matter, in our considerations, but delivering governance to Osun people.

“I want Osun to be first – a reference point in governance. This is possible if we work together for our people, as our collaboration will ensure a peaceful state, and make it easier for investors to come here.”

Governor Adeleke hailed the Assembly under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Timothy Owoeye, for the maturity and understanding demonstrated so far, noting the readiness of his administration to fully partner with the lawmakers in taking Osun State to greater heights.

“The naysayers had hoped that by now, Osun will go up in flames as a result of friction between the House and the Executive, but that is not happening. This is why I must commend the House, particularly the leadership, Mr Speaker, for putting the interest of the people of the state above every other consideration.

“It is my expectation that we continue on this path as that is what will bring the needed benefits for Osun people. This administration considers the House as an important partner, and I want to assure you that we will be open and fair to you,” Adeleke added.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Timothy Owoeye, expressed the readiness of the House to collaborate with the new administration in delivering good governance for Osun people.

Owoeye said the State legislature under him will always prioritise the interest of the people above every other interest, noting that the people made it possible for them to be in their positions and should be their focus.

The governor was accompanied to the Assembly premises by the Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi; the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Teslim Igbalaye; the Chief of Staff, Hon Kazeem Akinleye; the State Caretaker Chairman of the party, Dr Akindele Adekunle; the PDP senatorial candidate for Osun West, Akogun Lere Oyewumi, among other leaders and supporters of the party.