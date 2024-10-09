Ondo State Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Wednesday sacked his Special Assistant on Forestry (Central Senatorial District), Hon. Adeboye Taofiq Ewenla, over a N30 million bribery allegation levelled against him.

Aiyedatiwa, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, ordered that Ewenla’s sack take immediate effect.

LEADERSHIP learnt that Ewenla in a leaked audio, demanded the sum of N30 million from timber traders operating in the state forest, threatening to stop their operations over failure to acceed to his demand.

Angered by Ewenla’s threat, the infuriated timber traders vowed to embark on protest following an alleged claim by the aide that he was acting on the governor’s directive.

Governor Aiyedatiwa, however, ordered an investigation into the allegation, while informing that the aide will soon be replaced.

The governor further stated that the activities of everyone manning the forest reserves across the state would be looked into.

He said, “The Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has dismissed from office the Special Assistant on Forestry (Central Senatorial District), Mr. Adeboye Taofiq Ewenla, with immediate effect

“This followed allegations of bribery and intimidation levelled against Mr. Ewenla by some timber merchants in the state. Governor Aiyedatiwa also ordered a probe into the activities of those saddled with the responsibility of managing forest reserves in the state.

“A replacement for Mr. Ewenla will be announced in due course. The Governor urged all political appointees to conduct themselves in line with the provisions of the law and rules guiding their duties.”