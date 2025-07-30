Benue State governor, Fr. Hyacinth Alia on Wednesday dissolved the State Executive Council.

The Governor, however, appointed a two-term former Attorney General of the state and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Moses Atagher as the new Chief of Staff.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Tersoo Kula, described Barr. Atagher as a seasoned administrator who was also a former acting Managing Director of Federal Mortgage Bank.

The appointment takes immediate effect.

According to the CPS, the decision was announced by the Governor at the close of the 12th (2025) meeting of the Benue State Executive Council.

The Governor commended all former commissioners that worked with him for two years, calling on those who may not be called back or reappointed to stay in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and continue to liaise with the government.

He stressed that the disengaged officials were only paving the way for other citizens who may be chosen to replace them to also contribute their quota.

“Apart from the Chief of Staff, the Governor announced that the dissolution affects only Commissioners,” Kula said.

Speaking on behalf of the dissolved commissioners, the immediate-past Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Bemsen Mnyim, appreciated Governor Alia for giving them the opportunity to serve the state.

“At every stage in life, everywhere you are called to serve is a school. We have learnt a lot while working with you,” he said.

The former commissioners were also directed to handover to the permanent secretaries of their different ministries as soon as possible.