Kebbi State governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku said curbing the raging drugs menace in the country requires collective efforts.

The chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum spoke in Birnin Kebbi when he commissioned the Kawara Sports and Recreational Centre.

The establishment of the Recreational Centre is part of the efforts of Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, the First Lady of Kebbi State and the Northern Governors Wives Forum to address the drug menace in the state.

This is contained in a statement by Special Adviser (SA) Media to Kebbi State governor Yahaya Sarki and made available to LEADERSHIP.

According to the statement the commissioning coincided with the 2022 International Youths Day, as well as the Quarterly Meeting of the Wives of the Northern Governors (NGWF) which held in Birnin Kebbi.

The Kebbi State governor emphasized that a multi-sectoral effort is required to make the society drug-free.

The governor acknowledged the unwavering commitment of his wife, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu and her colleagues from the NGWF to curb the drugs menace in the state, North and Nigeria in general.